technical teams of the Public Services Company of the District of Santa Martacontinues with the reactivation of one of the pumps that allow the operation of the North-Ebar North Wastewater Pumping Station, this presented a failure that took it out of operation and they decided to start its operation.

As long as the Ebar Norte is not executed as it should be, it will continue to happen overflow in the sewage system. For this reason, the Public Services Company activated the protocol of contingency that allows to restore in the shortest possible time the operation of the system.

Similarly, Essmar offered his pressure equipment – ​​suction effectively in strategic sectors of the city, in order to mitigate and provide a solution to overflows that may occur.

Essmar, provides his services at the scene, to solve the problem.

Having said the above, it should be noted that La Ebar Norteis fundamental and important in the development of collection and conduction of residual waters, of the District of Santa Marta, for this reason in the diagnosis carried out in the last months to the company, it was found that this station is in deterioration of the infrastructure physical and little effectiveness is evidenced in previous maintenance plans, this, emphasizing electromechanical equipment, operational inefficiencies, operational vulnerability due to energy supply conditions and others.

The Essmar calls on the community to make an adequate disposal of solid waste and other substances, which end up in the networks of sewerage and causes it to end up affecting said operation, causing damage to the pumping equipment. Likewise, it apologizes to the inhabitants for the situation presented, since they are already working, to mitigate the problem and provide them with a stable sewage system.