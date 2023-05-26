Establish a linkage mechanism to protect students’ mental health-Hangzhou News Center-Hangzhou Net

Establish a linkage mechanism to protect students’ mental health

Yesterday, the launching ceremony of the 2nd Elementary and Middle School Mental Health Activity Month in Yuhang District was held in Xianlin Vocational High School. The theme of this year’s Mental Health Activity Month is “Active Concern, Sunshine Growth, Accompanying the Future”.

From May 25th to June 25th, during the mental health activity month, each school will use the form of “4+X” mental education in the mental health education guidance center for primary and secondary schools in the district to set up a unified relationship center space, twilight center On the basis of space, warm heart space, and energy heart space activities, mental health education activities with the characteristics of our school are added to promote the physical and mental health of children and adolescents through rich and interesting psychological activities.

At the launching ceremony, Yuhang District officially issued the “Implementation Opinions on the Promotion of Mental Health Services for Primary and Middle School Students through Jiaowei Town and Street Linkage”. The “Opinions” not only clarifies how to carry out the work on the mental health of children and adolescents, but also formulates a flow chart of psychological crisis intervention for children and adolescents, establishes a linkage mechanism for psychological crisis intervention of children and adolescents, and makes the work process of psychological crisis intervention for children and adolescents more perfect.

Mental health education is the cornerstone of students’ healthy growth. In recent years, Yuhang District has attached great importance to the work of mental health of young people, and has focused on promoting the “Sunshine Mind Education Project”. Education has achieved new developments, formed new experiences, comprehensively improved students’ mental health literacy, and helped children and adolescents grow up sunny.

At the event site, the Yuhang District Psychological Growth Center and the Yuhang District Children and Adolescents Psychological Diagnosis and Treatment Center were established. Flags were also awarded to 12 town and street children and adolescents psychological crisis intervention teams, and 10 schools that won the title of Hangzhou Excellent Psychological Counseling Station were awarded .