Xi Jinping Emphasizes the Importance of Long-Term Education Mechanisms

In a recent inspection in Guangxi, General Secretary Xi Jinping stressed the significance of establishing and improving long-term mechanisms for thematic education. He emphasized the need to use learning to build the soul, increase wisdom, rectify the style, and promote work.

The successful consolidation and expansion of the results of thematic education depend on the effectiveness of long-term mechanism construction. While the second batch of thematic education is in its final stage, it is crucial to continue maintaining standards, energy, and intensity to consolidate and expand the results. It is also important to establish rules and regulations to reinforce the effectiveness of thematic education.

This thematic education has led to the implementation of several distinctive and effective ideas and measures. These ideas provide valuable reference for the regular promotion of the study and education of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era.

To promote the construction of a long-term mechanism for thematic education, efforts and breakthroughs are necessary. It is important to improve the party’s innovative theory learning and education system and publicity, research, and interpretation system.

Establishing and improving the long-term mechanism of thematic education also requires a focus on system improvement and system implementation. Strengthening institutional awareness is crucial to ensure the effective implementation of the long-term mechanism.

In the words of the author, Wang Dong, “Everything has its purpose, and whoever sticks to it will succeed.” The normalization and long-term implementation of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era is essential for it to become deeply rooted in the hearts of the people and put into practice.

The establishment and improvement of long-term mechanisms for thematic education serve as a foundation for the continuous promotion and implementation of Xi Jinping Thought, ultimately contributing to the building of a strong country and rejuvenation of the nation.

Share this: Facebook

X

