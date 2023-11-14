Establishing a Correct View of Political Performance for High-Quality Development: Lessons from the Third Reading Class of Anshan Municipal Party Committee

The third reading class of the Municipal Party Committee’s Thematic Education on Xi Jinping’s Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era and the Municipal Party Committee’s Theoretical Learning Center Group Study Seminar were held from the 10th to the 13th of this month. The purpose of the reading class was to establish and practice a correct view of political performance to promote high-quality development in Anshan. Municipal Party Committee Secretary Wang Zhongkun, Municipal Party Committee Deputy Secretary and Mayor Wu Kaihua, Municipal People’s Congress Standing Committee Director Sun Huifang, and CPPCC Chairman Yan Jiajun attended the reading class.

During the reading class, General Secretary Xi Jinping’s policy on establishing and practicing the correct view of political performance was the main focus. Municipal leaders conducted intensive study around the content of high-quality development in the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the important expositions of General Secretary Xi Jinping. The attendees watched the movie “Iron Will” and conducted in-depth and systematic study through party lectures, group learning, exchanges, and discussions.

Wang Zhongkun emphasized the importance of establishing a correct view of power, political performance, and career, and insisted on realizing the fundamental interests of the overwhelming majority of the people as the starting point and goal of their work. Wu Kaihua discussed the need to achieve effective qualitative improvement and reasonable quantitative growth in the economy. Sun Huifang stressed the importance of benefiting the people and promoting high-quality economic and social development. Yan Jiajun highlighted the importance of consolidating the correct view of political performance with the solid results of thematic education.

Overall, the reading class aimed to translate the thematic education results into high-quality development performance and effectiveness. The leaders discussed various aspects of promoting high-quality development, focusing on economic growth, ecological protection, security services, and more equitable distribution of development results.

The reading class and study seminar will contribute significantly to the local development and will ensure Anshan’s contribution to the comprehensive revitalization of Northeast China. The attendees pledged to implement the teachings of General Secretary Xi Jinping and work towards achieving high-quality development in the region. The results of the reading class are expected to benefit the people of Anshan in a better way.

