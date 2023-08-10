Establishing a Linkage Working Mechanism to Resolve Grassroots Conflicts and Disputes: Liaoning’s “Four Institutes and One Court” Approach

Liaoning: Establishing a “Four Institutes and One Court” Linkage Mechanism to Resolve Conflicts and Disputes at the Grassroots Level

Release Time: August 10, 2023

Source of Information: People’s Daily Online

People’s Daily Online, Shenyang, August 10th (Wang Siwen) – The Liaoning Provincial Court, alongside the Provincial Public Security Department and the Provincial Department of Justice, has recently issued the “Guiding Opinions on Strengthening the ‘Four Offices and One Tribunal’ Linkage to Promote Diversified Resolution of Conflicts and Disputes” (referred to as the “Opinions”). This initiative seeks to promote joint mediation between judicial offices, police stations, law firms, grassroots legal service offices, and people’s courts. The aim is to better resolve conflicts and disputes at the grassroots level and prevent them from escalating.

In the “Opinions,” it is specified that the “Four Institutes and One Court” linkage refers to implementing a connection between judicial offices, police stations, law firms, grassroots legal service offices, and people’s courts. The joint mediation work plan will be researched and determined to ensure that conflicts and disputes can be timely and effectively dealt with.

The “Opinions” require all units to conduct thorough investigations and move forward with checkpoints, ensuring early detection of conflicts and disputes and promoting local resolution. For conflicts and disputes suitable for mediation, people’s courts, police stations, and other departments should transfer the cases to people’s mediation organizations or specially invited pre-litigation mediation organizations. Mediation can take place with the consent of the parties involved. The Judicial Office is responsible for implementing and promoting the “Four Institutes and One Court” linkage mechanism. It will connect with public security police stations, people’s courts, and other departments, conducting regular investigations, analysis, judgment, and early warning work on social conflicts and disputes. The Judicial Office will also provide targeted legal education, guide people’s mediation organizations within its jurisdiction to handle cases transferred by police stations, people’s courts, letters, visits, and other departments, and promptly report mediation results to the relevant authorities. Furthermore, the standardization of people’s mediation agreements and informing the relevant judicial confirmation procedures are emphasized.

The “Opinions” also call for increased communication and coordination between law firms, grassroots legal service offices, judicial offices, police stations, and people’s courts. These entities are expected to assist in the mediation of difficult and complex conflicts and disputes. Additionally, they are required to play a vital role in township (street) party (work) committees and government legal affairs by providing legal basis for important matters and major decisions. Law firms and grassroots legal service offices should actively carry out legal services, such as legal consultations, legal aid, legal education, and people’s mediation, in order to provide convenient, fast, high-quality, and efficient legal services to the masses.

