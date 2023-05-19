Establishment of a list of public bodies, relating to official controls on feed, food and animal health and animal welfare rules

The Directorate-General for Hygiene and Food Safety and Nutrition intends to solicit further registrations of interested parties on the list of Organizations such as scientific institutes, universities or public research centres as well as official laboratories, to which to entrust specialist assessment activities through agreements or contracts for carrying out the activities referred to in Regulation (EU) 2017/625 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 March 2017, relating to official controls aimed at verifying the compliance with feed and food law, animal health and animal welfare rules.

Organizations in possession of the technical requirements listed in the executive decree of 26 March 2021 can apply for registration on the list according to the methods set out in the Notice using the application and declaration model; the application must be sent exclusively by certified e-mail to the PEC address of the DGISAN, [email protected] by 9 June 2023 and must include in the subject of the sending message:

“ Entity list public for carrying out the activities referred to in Regulation (EU) 2017/625 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 March 2017, relating to official controls aimed at verifying compliance with feed and food law and health rules and animal welfare – Application for insertion.”

The list is subject to updating every two years and published, after the evaluation of the applications, in the ministerial portal.

Consultation: