Home » Establishment of a list of public bodies, relating to official controls on feed, food and animal health and animal welfare rules
News

Establishment of a list of public bodies, relating to official controls on feed, food and animal health and animal welfare rules

by admin
Establishment of a list of public bodies, relating to official controls on feed, food and animal health and animal welfare rules

The Directorate-General for Hygiene and Food Safety and Nutrition intends to solicit further registrations of interested parties on the list of Organizations such as scientific institutes, universities or public research centres as well as official laboratories, to which to entrust specialist assessment activities through agreements or contracts for carrying out the activities referred to in Regulation (EU) 2017/625 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 March 2017, relating to official controls aimed at verifying the compliance with feed and food law, animal health and animal welfare rules.

Organizations in possession of the technical requirements listed in the executive decree of 26 March 2021 can apply for registration on the list according to the methods set out in the Notice using the application and declaration model; the application must be sent exclusively by certified e-mail to the PEC address of the DGISAN, [email protected] by 9 June 2023 and must include in the subject of the sending message:

Entity list public for carrying out the activities referred to in Regulation (EU) 2017/625 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 March 2017, relating to official controls aimed at verifying compliance with feed and food law and health rules and animal welfare – Application for insertion.”

The list is subject to updating every two years and published, after the evaluation of the applications, in the ministerial portal.

Consultation:

See also  Actively enrich the anti-monopoly supervision force to create a good competitive environment for enterprises

You may also like

May 19 celebrations continued in Bursa – Bursa...

In González, south of Cesar, a relative of...

When literature meets art. One hundred years of...

Yavaş: We have not forgotten those who set...

They await charges against the fan who attacked...

Mainland China Announces Immediate Resumption of Taiwan Group...

Mediterranean University – Articles

D1 Lonato/J27: Kakadl FC winner of Unisport in...

political shorts

The nightmare of a radioactive cloud also arrives...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy