Establishment of Audio Leaks Judicial Commission

On the issue of audio leaks, the federal government has formed a 3-member judicial commission, which will be headed by Justice Qazi Faiz Isa, while the chief justices of Balochistan and Islamabad High Court will be members of the commission. Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has said that if the allegations are proved, the matter will go to the Supreme Judicial Council. Former Prime Minister and Tehreek-e-Insaaf Chairman Imran Khan said in his message on the social media app Twitter on the Audio Leaks Investigation Commission that the Federal The government has constituted a commission of inquiry under Section 3 of the Commission of Inquiry Act 1017 to investigate the issue of audio leaks, he said, failing to keep in mind the fact that the Prime Minister’s Office and the current judges of the Supreme Court. As to who is behind the illegal and unconstitutional surveillance, the commission should be empowered to investigate who these powerful and unknown elements are who are recording the telephonic conversations of citizens including top public officials. The important fact is that for the past few months, audio and video leaks have created a threat in the country’s politics and social life. As far as Imran Khan’s unconstitutional and illegal recording of audios or videos is concerned, in his days of power, he There is a statement on record that if the “agencies” also record my conversation under national interests, then what is wrong with it, the situation reached to the point that after the success of the motion of no confidence against Tehreek-e-Insaaf, PDM came to power and Allegedly, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s office was recorded at the behest of a former ISI chief and a retired Corps Commander, and when this matter went unnoticed, at that time Imran Khan did not feel the need to express any concern about it, while earlier. Also, Imran Khan allegedly blackmailed former NAB chief Justice (R) Javed Iqbal through a video, the way he imprisoned his opponents unjustly and installed TV cameras in the jail cells of some (women and men). (The purpose is clear) He considered it legitimate, but now that the important roles of the judiciary are being exposed in terms of providing them with alleged facilities and the latest cases are the accusations against his party regarding May 9. Alleged evidences are also coming out from these audio leaks, now all this seems unconstitutional and illegal, while the agencies of these countries all over the world are looking for external or internal hands involved in any kind of conspiracies against their country. They expose conspiracies by recording with advanced equipment or by obtaining sensitive matters through other means. In this regard, the latest audio leak is Imran Khan himself’s conversation with US Congresswoman Maxine Morewaters in which Imran Khan is requesting him to raise his voice in his favor, is this not an “immoral, illegal and unconstitutional” attempt to get foreign interference in the country’s affairs, while earlier Imran Khan accused the US of plotting to topple his government. They have not been imposing, which was still a child of lies, that is why after that Imran Khan changed his tactics and accused the former Army Chief General Bajura of overthrowing his government, moreover, the inquiry of the audio leaks is required. And for which the government has formed a three-member investigation commission and issued a notification in this regard, now the whole matter is under the jurisdiction of the commission, which will certainly review all aspects of the matter and submit a report to the government within 30 days. And according to Rana Sanaullah, if the charges are proved according to the jurisdiction of the commission, then it will be sent to the Supreme Judicial Council, so objections should not be raised on the council and no attempt should be made to influence the investigation process, only for one month. After that, when the results of the investigation come out, not only Imran Khan, but everyone will not be able to stop them from raising as many questions as possible on the results of these investigations. Moreover, the door of the court will also be open and there will be no hindrance for the accused accused to approach the court, it is hoped that all the political leaders will bother to wait until the inquiry of the High Judicial Commission is completed.