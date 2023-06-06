Estate Reale, music and theater at the Gardens and at the Roman Theater – Piedmont

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – TURIN, JUNE 06 – From June to October, in the spaces of the Royal Gardens and the Roman Theater, Estate Reale is staged, a program of initiatives based on the common thread of music. The program is made with the support of the Ministry of Culture and consists of Fairy tales in sonata form, Torino crossroads of sounds and Sonorous nights. The ticket will have a popular price of 5 euros and can be purchased online, only 3 euros for the Night of Music.



Fairy tales in sonata form is an approach to music conceived and created by the Trg Foundation with the Turin Musical Union, which aims at comparing classical musical forms and theatrical narrative forms. It is staged one Thursday a month, at 21, on 8 June, 13 July and 3 August.



Turin crossroads of sonority is the review organized in collaboration with the Giuseppe Verdi State Conservatory of Music, born in 2020 and now in its third season, with growing interest from the public. From 30 June to 25 August, every Friday evening at 21, the Roman Theater offers a series of concerts ranging from jazz to chamber music, from percussion to wind instruments. The opening concert, Friday 30 June at 21, brings together more than sixty wind instruments engaged in the Symphony n. 3, Circus maximus, by the American composer John Corigliano with the enhancement of the archaeological area of ​​the Roman Theater.



Sound nights are eight appointments between the Royal Gardens and the halls of the Royal Museums which see the participation of around 180 artists. It starts on June 21 for the Night of Music. The Royal Museums will remain open and will offer thematic itineraries, the appointments will be dedicated to the sustainable development objectives of the UN Agenda 2030. (ANSA).

