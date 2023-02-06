The Bogota cyclist, Esteban Chavez hoy EF Education Easy-Post, Colombian road cycling champion was declared after winning this Sunday, with an excellent level, in the National Road Championships that took place in Bucaramanga. The sporting event featured big names like Daniel Martínez and Nairo Quintana, who won the Silver and Bronze medals respectively.

The show was guaranteed at the closing of the nationals. Nairo Quintana Miguel Ángel López, Sergio Higuita, Daniel Felipe Martínez, Esteban Chaves and Sergio Luis Henao they pedaled with great quality, bringing together the best of national cycling. With 25 kilometers to go at the top of the race, there were the favorites for the title, pedaling energetically to take the Gold around their necks.

For the last 15 kilometers, Brandon Rivera from the Ineos Team tried to lead the front pack and sought to win the championship in the final stretch. However, a persecuting group put the necessary ingredients to complicate Rivera’s feat. With 10 kilometers to go, Javier Jamaica from Team Medellín went all out after Rivera, beating him. At his wheel Esteban Chaves pedaled to not let him escape. Going uphill, Chaves emerged and won only the section with 7 kilometers to go before the finish line, Martínez, López, Quintana and Merchán followed behind looking for a place on the podium.

Chaves went solo, while Quintana and Martínez shared the Silver and the Bronze in a close race. Arms up cutting the ribbon, It was those of Chaves who with 5 hours 13 minutes and 18 seconds became champion.