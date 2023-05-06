Esteban Enderica longs to get an Olympic spot





The swimmer Esteban Enderica Salgado traveled more than 12 hours to reach Soma Bay, Egypt, where the Open Water World Cup will take place on Monday, May 8. This contest is part of his preparation for the World Championship in Fukuoka, Japan.

On Japanese soil, from June 14 to 30, he will have the first opportunity to seek his qualification for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, whose requirement is to finish in the first three places to achieve the Olympic passport. If the purpose is not achieved there, the Cuencano bracer will have the opportunity to achieve his goal in the Doha Pre-Olympic, scheduled for February 2024. There the first 13 will qualify.

The preparation of the Cuenca bracer has been demanding since the beginning of the season. Enderica spent about two months in Italy and there she trained with some of the best representatives of this discipline worldwide.

After his camp on European soil, the Azuayo resumed training in his hometown. For this month, Esteban will have a tight schedule. After his competition in Egypt, he will participate in the Italian Cup in Golfo Aranci, on May 20. He will then travel to Setúbal, Portugal, to be part of another World Cup date, on May 27.

Enderica clarified that, “They are also classified one per continent. However, for this year the quotas were lowered from 25 to 22. But we trust that we are prepared to reach Paris”.

He will also prioritize his participation in the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games, where he will seek the gold medal in the 10 km open water, as happened in Lima 2019.

On his close competition in Egypt, the representative from Cuenca explained that the participation of the best is expected. There he will seek to get into the group of the first to see how his preparation is going.

“Sometimes the conditions change, but we are prepared for that. The training in Italy and in Cuenca serves to adapt to any factor,” the 32-year-old from Cuenca told El Mercurio.