Home » Estimates – the enfant terrible of agile software development
News

Estimates – the enfant terrible of agile software development

by admin
Estimates – the enfant terrible of agile software development

A number without context becomes a commitment

Appraisals are part of everyday life in most software teams. After all, the agile team cannot just start working, but has to plan the stories for the upcoming sprints and coordinate them with the available capacities. And, of course, customers and stakeholders are constantly bringing in new product requirements, and they want to know how complex the implementation of the features is and what it will probably cost.

Very few product developments can therefore do without estimates. Still, they have an extremely bad reputation among development teams. But why is that? has a reason Konstantin Diener identified, namely that a single number without context is declared a commitment or a plan.

In his session on the previous eleventh Tools4AgileTeams conference Konstantin went into approaches how teams come to better estimates and to what extent these are always dependent on the question. Here is the video of the lecture, which also gives experienced teams one or two valuable tips – for example in the form of solving the riddle of why estimates are always higher the more accurate you estimate.

Agility at scale with Atlassian tools

Is your company also in the middle of the scaled-agile transformation and would you like to use agile methods company-wide? Do you finally want to tackle agile scaling more systematically? Then your organization must also think about professional software support.

Jira Align and Agile Hive are mature solutions that can provide valuable services when it comes to the structured introduction and implementation of a framework such as SAFe. Would you like to find out more about the possibilities? Just arrange one Demo appointment for Jira Align and/or one Session on Agile Hive with us!

See also  A woman who released 25,000 catties of catfish was prosecuted: carnivorous animals are extremely capable of invading.

Further information

From estimates to forecasts – Monte Carlo simulation for beginners
Agile effort estimation: A discourse between customer and developer
Agile estimation in a team: procedures in agile software development
What is NoEstimation and does it really help us plan?

You may also like

Narzissenfest brings around 1.5 million euros added value...

Data without pathos: Construction industry in Slovakia –...

Sarabia had to resign

Putgarten: Cause of explosion still unclear | >...

“Dongfeng” is ready for the Dongfeng landing site,...

Lukashenka pardoned Protasevich, for whom he hijacked a...

Petro removes Sarabia and Benedetti from his cabinet

Mobile communications expansion along the rail network further...

Stoltenberg urges NATO to increase its production of...

‘Grapa’ was captured with bazuco and marijuana

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy