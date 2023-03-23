Estrella Galicia 0,0 has been known for its contribution to the talents of motor two-wheelers since 2011: it has supported several riders from their first professional experience in series such as the European Talent Cup and the JuniorGP™, up to reaching the premier class. Supporting teams and riders in MotoGP™, Moto2™ and Moto3™ for over a decade, Estrella Galicia 0,0 has participated in twelve world championships, winning over one hundred Grands Prix thanks to champions such as Marc Marquez, Joan Mir, Alex Marquez and Franco Morbidelli.