Estrella Galicia 0,0 is the official beer of the MotoGP™

by admin
Estrella Galicia 0,0 is the official beer of the MotoGP™

Estrella Galicia 0,0 has been known for its contribution to the talents of motor two-wheelers since 2011: it has supported several riders from their first professional experience in series such as the European Talent Cup and the JuniorGP™, up to reaching the premier class. Supporting teams and riders in MotoGP™, Moto2™ and Moto3™ for over a decade, Estrella Galicia 0,0 has participated in twelve world championships, winning over one hundred Grands Prix thanks to champions such as Marc Marquez, Joan Mir, Alex Marquez and Franco Morbidelli.

