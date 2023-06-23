Estudios La 19, musical house of Chocó in Medellín

In the Santa Mónica neighborhood of Medellín (carrera 98 #38-34) is Estudios La 19, a production house that trains and promotes talents dedicated to current Afro-Colombian music.

In Estudios La 19, the preparation of the videos, the editing of the songs, the assembly of festivals and stages are made to publicize their proposals and aesthetics. The site was founded nine years ago and summons artists born in Chocó living in Medellín to offer them tools that allow them to make the dream of every creator come true: live with dignity from his art.

The experience of getting from Chocó to Medellín was not and is not easy. “We realized that if we weren’t invited to the festivals, we had to create our own festivals, open our own spaces,” says singer and producer Leison Bejarano.

Although they have other projects underway, the emblem of Estudios La 19 is the musical group School MC. Twice winner of the Festival Altavoz and with experience on the stages of the Flower Fair, the group has launched productions linked to the experiences of internal Colombian migrants. The first is Fluye, put into circulation in 2018 and which recreates the gaze of Chocoanos who have recently arrived in Medellín. Dicotomía, from 2021, is an album that reveals a maturity in the search for musical identity. All these songs can be heard on audio platforms and on YouTube.

In an effort to break new ground, Estudios La 19 has also organized an event to celebrate Afro-Colombian talent. This is Vibra Exótica, a gala in which songs will be premiered –including a new one by School MC– and different cultural managers and activists of Chocoan life and culture in Medellín will be recognized. On stage will be School MC, Dj DelaKing, Dj Wilo, Pj, Katty Marc, Dhito Flórez, Keyler.