Etecsa launches new offer for Internet packages in Cuba

Etecsa Launches New Promotion for Internet Packages

The Cuban Telecommunications Company, Etecsa, has announced a new promotion that will allow users to obtain more megabytes in Internet packages. The promotion, which began on January 8, 2024, offers prepaid customers the opportunity to purchase a plan and receive 25 GB of data valid for all networks, with a validity period of 30 days.

According to Etecsa, the 25 GB of data acquired can be used to browse both national and international sites, with the discount being made for each MB consumed. Additionally, customers with active data or unlimited internet bonuses from previous promotions will have their data accumulated with the 25 GB from the promotional plan, and the expiration date will be 30 days from the recharge.

There is no limit to the number of purchases that can be made while the promotional plan is in effect, and purchases can only be made through international sites, not through MLC stores or the MiTransfer wallet. Etecsa has stated that the price of the promotion will be determined by distributors, taking into account the transaction and the exchange rate in each country. The company has assured customers that the promotion will cost only 125 Cuban pesos, although payment will be made in foreign currency.

For more information on the new offer for Internet packages, customers are encouraged to directly access the Etecsa website. The promotion will be available from 00:01 hours on January 8, 2024 until 23:59 hours on January 13, 2024, Cuban time.