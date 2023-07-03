ETF Managers Group (ETFMG) Announces Closure of ETF

ETF Managers Group, LLC (ETFMG) announced today that the Board of Trustees of the ETF Managers Trust has decided to close the ETFMG Breakwave Sea Decarbonization Tech ETF (BSEA) based on an ongoing

review of market demand. Effective immediately, BSEA will increase its cash holdings in contemplation of liquidation, will no longer accept creation orders, and will no longer seek to implement the

Fund’s principal investment strategy.

Trading will be suspended on the NYSE Arca at the closing of the market on July 20, 2023. Proceeds of the liquidation are scheduled to be sent to shareholders on or about July 24, 2023. For

additional information, shareholders can visit www.etfmg.com/funds/bsea.

