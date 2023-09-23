ETFs are the measure of all things: record inflows in the first half of the year

The biggest cost factor for private investors is now broker order fees. But these can often be minimized with a trick.

ETFs are reaching new records. As the “Börsen-Zeitung” reports, among others, at the end of June, USD 10.2 trillion was invested worldwide in exchange-traded index funds (ETFs). Investors had invested a further USD 300 billion in Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). Compared to the turn of the last year, this corresponds to an increase of 13.5%.

$376 billion in net inflows into ETFs

The record is by no means just due to the price gains on the markets. In fact, there were also inflows of funds: investors worldwide invested a net USD 376 billion in ETFs, with USD 103 billion invested in June alone. June was the 49th consecutive month of net inflows. Over the past ten years, ETF volume has grown by an average of 15.9% per year.

Shanna Strauss, Representative Network Development Manager des Brokers Freedom Finance Europe Ltd., that’s not surprising. The NASDAQ-listed trading house has been represented in Europe with a CySEC license for several years. “ETFs

are versatile, transparent and cost-effective,” summarizes Strauss.

Day traders as well as buy & hold investors are represented among our own customers – and both groups use ETFs and ETPs. This applies both to customers in the USA and to investors in the 15 European countries in which Freedom Finance Europe Ltd. is represented.

In fact, the costs of ETFs are very low. The costs are usually measured by the total expense ratio. TERs of 0.10% are the norm for ETFs on major benchmark indices. Mathematically, a 10,000 EUR portfolio costs 10 EUR per year.

Dampener due to PFOF ban?

However, the TER does not include the fees for the orders with which an ETF is placed in the portfolio. If you buy an ETF for EUR 10,000 and sell it again after a year, you will generate a total of EUR 16 in costs with the purchase and sale together with an order fee of EUR 8 each. This represents 0.16% of the volume and often exceeds the TER.

In this respect, quite a few investors are likely to regret the ban on Payment For Order Flow (PFOF) models decided at European level. The ban will come into force in 2026 and is likely to turn the so-called neobrokers’ business model on its head.

These now make it possible to purchase ETF shares and other securities for fees of EUR 1 or less. However, trading is not carried out on large stock exchanges such as Xetra, but rather on secondary exchanges such as gettex or Tradegate.

However, securities specialists do not believe that the PFOF ban will lead to a decline in interest in ETFs. The almost four million ETF savings plans in Germany alone speak against this.

Reduce order fees in ETF trading: This is how it works

Shanna Strauss advises investors who want to trade at the lowest possible fees a simple trick. “Look at your broker’s fee model. For example, in ETF trading we charge a basic fee of EUR 2 plus EUR 0.02 per share. Look for an otherwise suitable ETF with the highest possible share value,” says Strauss.

“For example, if you invest EUR 5,000 in the DAX and choose an ETF with a price of EUR 25, you trade 200 shares. With our fee model you would pay a EUR 6 order fee. With another DAX ETF with a higher price, you can open the position with 20 shares. Then the order fee is EUR 2.40,” calculates Strauss.

Just at ETFs There are enough options to choose from on large indices such as DAX, S&P 500, NASDAQ 100 and Co. Investors could look for ETFs with a low TER while finding a stock with a high share value.

However, the prerequisite for this approach is a fee model that – as in the case of Freedom 24 – more oriented towards Anglo-Saxon structures. The classic German model – basic fee + volume-dependent commission + trading venue fee – is not suitable for this.

Thematic and bond ETFs are rising

The interest rate turnaround has unsurprisingly increased interest in bond ETFs. Global net inflows were $142 billion in the first half of the year. According to the analysis firm Morningstar, inflows in Europe even reached record levels.

“Flows into bond ETFs reached an all-time high in the first half of the year as investors sought to benefit from rising bond yields and offset imbalances in portfolios that have been underweight fixed income for many years,” says José Garcia-Zarate, Associate Director of Passive Strategies at Morningstar.

The underweighting will be offset primarily by purchasing investment grade securities, as attractive returns can now also be found in safe areas of the bond market.

Thematic ETFs also remain popular. Research and advisory firm ETFGI reported a few days ago that this segment recorded net inflows of $6.62 billion in June. In the first half of the year, USD 19.11 billion flowed into this area. The volume invested in thematic ETFs rose 18.3% year-to-date to $261 billion. Even though this was the ninth consecutive month of inflows, inflows into the segment were already higher in the past.

More growth, less value – and less robo advisors

However, according to Morningstar, interest in ESG ETFs has waned somewhat. Here, cash inflows fell in the second quarter. However, this does not have to mean a departure from ESG principles. The decline is also attributed to the larger volume of bond ETFs. In the area of ​​government bonds, ESG criteria have so far been far less widespread than in stocks or corporate bonds.

In the equity segment, growth stocks are high on investors’ wish lists – the tech rally is no coincidence. Morningstar, on the other hand, registered outflows from value-oriented ETFs and ETFs on energy stocks.

Another trend? The importance of robo advisors for the growth of the ETF segment may decrease in the future. According to a study by the providers Cominvest and Quirion, investors are skeptical about the concept. And FinTech Evergreen also recently came to the conclusion in a study that “the added value of the portfolios in terms of risk factors compared to a simple market-wide index” remains manageable.

Strauss also confirms this: “With Robo Advisor, you pay an asset management fee and additionally the ETF costs. The ongoing ones Cost are then almost as high as for an actively managed investment fund”. Most investors did not need the products.

More about Freedom24

Disclaimer

Your capital is at risk. The forecasts and past performance are not reliable indicators of future performance. It is important that you do your own analysis before making any investment. If necessary, you should seek independent investment advice from a certified professional.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

