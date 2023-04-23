Ethiopia Betking League / J20: Again and again Ouro Agoro Ismaïl!

He is simply phenomenal. Togolese international striker Ouro Agoro Ismaïl is doing too much good for Saint Georges SC. This Saturday, he again allowed his team to win 1 goal to 0 against Fasil Kanema.

On behalf of the 20th day, Saint Georges SC received Fasil Kanema. The two teams were tied until the 71st minute when Togolese striker Ouro Agoro Ismaïl used his lucidity in front of goal to give Saint Georges SC the lead. This goal will also be the only one of the meeting.

INFO SPORTS| Ecouter Radio Djena

Huge and breathtaking, Ouro Agoro Ismaïl is undoubtedly the providential man of Saint Georges SC. He now has 19 goals to his name and leads the scoring charts. His side are also league leaders with 45 points in 20 games.