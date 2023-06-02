Ethiopia BetkingLeague / J26: and that’s 23 for Ouro Agoro Ismaïl!

The Togolese international striker Ouro Agoro Ismaïl is the undisputed best player of Saint Georges SC. This Thursday, he again participated in the success of his club.

Facing Legetafo, the leader Saint Georges SC took the upper hand 2 goals to 1. Ismaïl Ouro Agoro opened the scoring for his team with a strike that came out of nowhere as he is used to. Despite the reduction in Legetafo’s score, Saint Georges SC won 2 goals to 1. The former ASCK striker scored his 23rd goal of the season in 26 games played. He is on course to finish as the BetkingLeague’s top scorer for the second consecutive season.

With this victory, Saint Georges SC is ahead of Bahir Dar Kanema with 58 points against 50. Ouro Agoro Ismaïl and his teammates are a few steps away from winning a new league title.