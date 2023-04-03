In order to stimulate residents’ love for traditional culture and art, and let residents embrace nature in a beautiful spring day, on April 2, the Party Branch of Rongaojiayuan Community in the High-tech Zone, together with the properties of Rongyuan Community and Aohu Community, held the “Inheritance of National Culture, Hand-painted Paper Kites” “Send Qingming” kite painting theme activity.

Volunteers introduced the customs and habits of Tomb-sweeping Day to children and parents, focusing on the history and significance of kite flying on Tomb-sweeping Day. Under the guidance of the volunteers, the children picked up paintbrushes one after another, gave full play to their imagination, and filled the kites with beautiful colors. After the characteristic drawing by the children and parents, the blank kites were put on beautiful “flower dresses”, and each colorful and unique kite was presented in front of everyone, full of the expectations and best wishes of the residents.

Flying kites on the Ching Ming Festival is a folk custom, relying on kites to pray for good luck and send longing far away. Through this activity, the parent-child family can feel the physical and mental relaxation, enhance the communication and communication between the children and the parents, and improve the children’s hands-on ability and imagination, so that the residents can feel the Chinese culture in the interesting activities. The charm of traditional culture, to be the inheritor of China‘s excellent traditional culture with practical actions. (Reporter Wang Jing, correspondent Shi Congcong)