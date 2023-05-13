Ethyl alcohol and pig food, this is how liquors adulterate

With mixtures that can cost you not only your health, but also your life, criminals in Huila continue adulterating drinks such as beer and Double Anís brandy. Experts point out that even the water from the rusty screws is used to deceive people. Due to these events in 2023, 22 captures have been made.

Diary of Huila, economy

By: Gloria Camargo

In totally unsanitary conditions, authorities have detected that in a good part of Huila, criminals are mixing legal liquor with pig food, flour, rusty elements, ethyl alcohol, among others, “filtering” them with veiled stockings or even underpants to sell adulterated liquor.

For this reason, and with the arrival of the festivities of San Juan and San Pedro, added to the visit of tourists, authorities have again raised alerts against these events, which could cost you your life.

José Luis Reyes, Operational Coordinator of the Anti-Smuggling Group of the Government of Huila, pointed out that the illicit stills, as the places where these drinks are adulterated are known, are in a good part of the department.

Therefore, controls are constantly carried out in urban and rural areas. “In all the municipalities of the department we have already started work. We have already gone to eight municipalities in the north and center of Huila. We continue advancing where there are fairs or parties so that the anti-smuggling group exercises control”.

Measures that are not for less, because according to Reyes, during the past term, it was possible to dismantle a still where the “specialty was the adulteration of bottled beer.”

Residues that are harmful to health have been detected by the authorities in widely consumed beverages such as beer. Photos Gloria Camargo

The disgust of adulteration

Among the ‘tricks’ used by criminals to mainly adulterate beer, according to Reyes, it was established that “we detected that they bought beer, what they call liters, and then bottled it in smaller bottles”, but to make it work “they threw a series of products such as pig food, flour and even bicarbonate, in order to market them”, he explained.

Meanwhile, César Augusto Vargas, operational technician of the Examination Group for Products Encumbered with Consumption Tax of the Ministry of Finance, also revealed that in the case of Double Anís brandy, the situation is no better.

César Augusto Vargas, operational technician of the Examination Group for Products Encumbered with Consumption Tax.

“This product is counterfeited or adulterated with a mixture of ethyl alcohol with normal brandy. They take several good bottles and empty them into a container, where they mix ethyl alcohol. From a box of brandy, they can basically get eight or 10 adulterated boxes,” he explained.

In the case of yellow drinks such as rum or whiskey, the professional establishes that “we have found that in the case of whiskey, they buy a box with their seal and all the security measures, and they empty them into a container with ethyl alcohol but They also mix them with oxidized products, such as screws and barbed wire, then they pass the liquid to another container, in a casting process.

But when passing that product, they manage to transfer particles, because they use strainers as veiled stockings or underpants. So the health measures are the minimum, that is why these particles are also able to pass through and it is what can be seen in suspension (that is, when the bottle is rotated) ”, he concluded.

look what it takes

Vargas was also clear on the minimum measures that a person must take into account when buying alcoholic beverages. In the case of Doble Anís, the first thing to take into account is that it is the only brandy authorized by the rental monopoly to be marketed in Huila.

Follow the recommendations of the Anticontraband Group and the Diario del Huila to avoid effects on your health when ingesting Double Anise

When drinking brandy, keep in mind that:

It has three presentations; black, blue and green.

A triangle or a capital A should appear on your label. In the black lid it must be red, in the blue lid it is black and in the green it is blue.

That triangle or capital A should occupy the cap of the bottle, the safety ring and part of the bottle cap. When it is adulterated it is only found in the cap.

Be careful, when the brandy is good, the stamp begins with Ag Double Anís, but when it is adulterated it is in full name ‘aguardiente’.

When you uncover the bottle, the security ring must be split into two equal parts, if it is adulterated liquor, that security ring remains whole.

Always be wary of low prices.

But if you are more of rum, remember that:

The Ron Viejo de Caldas is the only one of its kind to be distributed in the department.

When opening the bottle cap, the circlip must be split into two equal parts.

When the liquor is adulterated and the bottle is transparent, suspended particles (dirt or dust in the liquid) can be seen.

“In view of the fact that the traditional festivals of the department are approaching, the most consumed product is the Double Anís brandy, therefore we must be very careful when consuming it. Take into account the steps we took to identify them and always buy it in authorized or recognized sites, “said Vargas.

Now the cigarettes

In the first place, it is necessary to make it clear that cigarettes are not adulterated, they are simply contraband, that is, they enter the department without paying the tribute or the consumption tax.

What you must take into account to be legal is that these cigarettes have a much lower price, and there are three tips to identify them:

Each pack of legal cigarettes has a pictogram (image and text) that comes on both sides and occupies 30% of the face of the pack. There are six types of pictogram and they change every year.

Keep in mind that the barcode will always start with the code 770, which is the code for Colombia.

Finally, because the cigarettes are imported, on the side of the box there must be a sign that says “imported to Colombia by Philip Morris”, among others.

Cigarettes are not adulterated, however to be legal you have to buy packs that pay taxes and contribute resources to health. This is a legal pack, between two contraband.

Results in numbers

Figures provided by the Anti-Smuggling Group of the Government of Huila, establish that so far in 2023, 657 visits have been made throughout the department, where 22 apprehensions have been made and 117 units of liquor and 246 packs of cigarettes have been seized, valued at $12,400,000.

During 2022, more than 3,500 visits were made to establishments selling these products, making 365 apprehensions, and subsequently removing 7,546 units of liquor from the market: beer, wine, snacks, whiskey, among others. Likewise, more than 196,000 units of cigarettes were seized, that is, more than 9,800 packs.

Said seizures exceeded $165 million, for which it is estimated that the Department left to receive close to $140 million for tax collection, destined mainly for health.

According to the Group, these visits are not made with the aim of bothering shopkeepers or merchants, but rather to provide them with training so that they can identify adulterated and/or contraband products.

For this reason, it is expected that in the coming weeks the campaign “Ojo al patch” will be launched, with which it is sought that they pay attention to pirates, since it is also estimated that the resources received for these events are not used solely for their enrichment but also for terrorist purposes.

José Luis Reyes, Operational Coordinator of the Anti-Smuggling Group of the Government of Huila.

“Here in the department they manufacture that type of adulterated drinks. Once we seize them for tax evasion, samples are sent to the Ministry of Health, where the type of liquor is identified and whether it corresponds to the product or is indeed adulterated,” said the Operational Coordinator of the Anti-Smuggling Group.

It should be noted that according to the same office: Neiva, Pitalito and Acevedo, are the municipalities of Huila, with the highest record of acts of adulteration and smuggling of alcoholic beverages and cigarettes.

Box

Batteries, it’s not a game

Drinking adulterated liquor can be dangerous and have serious health consequences. Adulterated liquor is one that has been altered with toxic or harmful substances, such as methanol, acetone, methylene chloride, among others, and can cause a series of health problems, including: