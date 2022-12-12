Do you want to amaze your guests with an impeccably aesthetic Christmas table, etiquette-proof and “brilliant” in terms of decorations, and then win them over with a gourmet dish that, combined with the right wine, makes the big family lunch on December 25th truly special?

So don’t miss the stylistic-gastronomic-enological insert that Messaggero Veneto will attach free of charge to the edition of Tuesday 13 December, to offer its readers a vademecum in view of the culinary marathons of the holidays: in the 16 pages of the file you will discover the art of equipment, “exact science” full of pitfalls – the error is always around the corner, but the advice of an expert will help you avoid slip-ups -, you will find menu proposals and ideas related to the refrain of the moment, sustainability.

Yes, because even the Christmas day banquet – a concept that can obviously be extended to the dinner on 31 December and the New Year’s lunch – can be green, with a low impact if not close to zero: a Friulian personality will tell how a laid table can meet the requirement saving resources, without for this imposing sacrifices. And then, precisely, space for taste, following the tips of the chefs of renowned restaurants in Friuli, from left to right Tagliamento, and starting from an alternative perspective, that of vegan cuisine, which is attracting followers.

The use of exclusively vegetable products, abdicating all the components of animal origin, does not mean at all – the owners of a specialized restaurant will explain – sacrificing the satisfaction of the palate on an important day: flavour, consistency and, ultimately, satiety are guaranteed. Then returning to the tradition, you will find suggestions for appetizers dedicated to the excellence of the territory, for first and second courses, ranging from meat to fish. Naturally there will be desserts, to close as usual. The recipes are moderately affordable, therefore risky even by unaccustomed hands. Finally the wines: a wide range of options will enlighten you on the most suitable pairings.