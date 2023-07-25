Home » Etoile du Sahel appoints coach Imad Ben Younes to replace Benzarti – Al Ghad TV
A photo of Etoile du Sahel’s preliminary team training session – from the club’s Facebook account

Etoile du Sahel Club, the Tunisian Premier League champion, announced its contract with Imad Ben Younes as coach of the first team yesterday, Monday.

The coastal star wrote on his Twitter account: “Imad Ben Younes, the first coach of the senior football team, with the assistance of Saif Ghazal and Muhammad Ali Nafkha.”

The new coach, who is 49 years old, will assume responsibility, succeeding veteran Faouzi Benzarti, who is known as the Sheikh of the Tunisian coaches, due to the failure to reach an agreement to continue the link between the two parties.

Imad Ben Younes took charge of training Al-Ittihad Monastir last May after the departure of Serbian coach Darko Novic, and led the team to seven victories in 11 matches.

