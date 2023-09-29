Ettore Sottsass, the world seen by the great designer through drawings and photographic images

Milan, 29 September – 21 April 2024

With the title “Ettore Sottsass. Design Metaphors” The new exhibition of the cycle that Triennale Milano, in collaboration with Studio Sottsass and the art direction of Christoph Radl, dedicates to the figure of the great designer opens to the public today and can be visited until 21 April.

Metaphors – fourth project following a Structure and color, The calculation e The wordall set up within the Casa Lana installation – is concentrated on the relationship between Ettore Sottsass and photography and brings together a series of drawings and photographic images taken by Sottsass between 1972 and 1978, towards the end of Radical Architecture.

The first three groups – Designs for the destinies of man, Designs for human rights e Designs for animals’ needs – were exhibited in 1976 Man Transforms, the opening group exhibition of the Cooper Hewitt Museum in New York, curated by Hans Hollein with Liza Taylor. The series Fiancés e Decorations they were taken after 1976 and after the exhibition at the Cooper Hewitt, during trips to America, Greece, the Middle East and Italy. A series of drawings created in the same years are also exhibited at the Triennale

The time span between 1972 and 1976 was a period of great critical reflection for Sottsass which had distanced him from planning in favor of thoughts, drawings, writings and travels, from Spain to the deserts south-east of the Ebro and to the wild valleys of the Pyrenees. A fertile ground for experimenting through photography, but also for building in the landscape with few signs, creating temporary structures with materials such as strings, small pieces of wood, stakes, ribbons, cardboard boxes, leaves, branches, stones, strips of fabric.

The series of drawings is taken from these journeys Buildingsstudies of architectural language, reflections on the environment, anthropology notes, analysis of the meaning of design which, often starting from the study of a real object, lead the viewer to reflection.

