© Reuters. European Union flags wave in front of the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium June 17, 2022. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The EU antitrust agency has carried out inspections of several companies and a perfume industry association in some euro zone countries, over fears of possible collusion in the supply of perfumes and fragrance ingredients.

The European Commission has not indicated the names of the companies, the association or the countries.

The EU competition authority said it was in contact with the US Justice Department and the competition agencies of Great Britain and Switzerland and that the inspections were conducted jointly.

(Translated by Chiara Bontacchio, edited by Francesca Piscioneri)

