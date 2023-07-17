Home » EU Commission Vice Frans Timmermans calls for zero emissions without exceptions for cars from 2035
by admin
In the opinion of EU Commission Vice President Frans Timmermans, the EU should consistently restrict the registration of new cars to those vehicles that do not have any CO2 emissions. He assumes that the auto industry knows that this is easier with e-vehicles and hydrogen-powered vehicles.

From 2035: No more vehicles with CO2 emissions

“EU Commission Vice-President Frans Timmermans does not tolerate any exceptions to the ban on CO2 emissions for new cars from 2035. Regardless of the technology used, it is clear “that from 2035 only cars that no longer emit carbon dioxide may be built,” said Timmermans of the ” Rheinische Post” (Monday edition). The EU is technologically open, so it also allows the use of e-fuels – as long as they do not emit CO2.

“If you say that we can use e-fuels to build cars without CO2 emissions, then you have to try.” However, he is “convinced that the vast majority of the automotive industry already knows that it is much cheaper to switch to electromobility or to work with hydrogen,” says Timmermans.”

Report with material from the dts news agency

Photo: Toll station in France (archive), via dts news agency

