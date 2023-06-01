Home » EU: Congress approves debt ceiling agreement
The United States House of Representatives has approved this Wednesday the agreement on the debt ceiling previously agreed between the president, Joe Biden, and the leader of the Republican Party in the chamber, Kevin McCarthy.

With 314 votes in favor to 117 against, the House of Representatives has approved the agreement that seeks to avoid a major financial crisis in the North American country and that has been extremely difficult to negotiate for the US president, who came to cancel several international commitments in order to address this issue.

Through a statement, Biden has celebrated this “critical step forward” by approving an agreement that is “a bipartisan commitment.” “Neither side got everything they wanted,” she said, “and that’s the responsibility that comes with governing.”

He has also thanked McCarthy for “negotiating in good faith”, and has asked the Senate, which must approve the rule before moving forward, to do so “as soon as possible.”

For his part, McCarthy has spoken at a press conference in which he has criticized the delay in reaching an agreement with the Biden team, which he assures that “they did not want to listen to us”, in addition to celebrating and listing the points of the text that most they fit in with the initial Republican proposal to deal with the debt ceiling.

“Is it everything I wanted? No, it is (a government) with a Democratic Senate and a Democratic president who did not want to negotiate with us,” he said. “I think we did pretty well for the Americans,” she added.

