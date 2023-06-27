EU criticizes “unilateral measures” by Austria in transit

“Italy and Germany have been very constructive so far, Austria is not,” said Valean in a report before the Senate Environment and Transport Committee and the EU Policy Committee of the House of Representatives in Rome on measures against truck transit traffic in Tyrol.

“We are investing a lot in the Brenner Base Tunnel, but the work will not be completed soon. We have a problem with Austria, which is taking unilateral measures to prevent trucks from passing through. The government in Vienna justifies this on ecological grounds, but the Air quality has improved,” said the commissioner. “We don’t like Austria’s attitude. We’re trying to move things forward and we want to convince Austria to take a step back. We can’t waste any more time,” said Valean, who also met Italian Transport Minister Matteo Salvini (Lega) in Rome. Salvini had recently repeatedly asked the EU Commission to initiate infringement proceedings against Austria.

But there is still “a lot to do” in Italy, Valean said during the visit to Rome. “In Italy, the share of rail freight transport is only twelve percent compared to the European average of 17 percent.” She welcomed that since the introduction of high-speed rail competition in 2012, the number of cities benefiting from speed trains has increased from nine to 35. She also reiterated that the European Commission supports Italy’s plans to build a suspension bridge between Sicily and mainland Italy.

“Emergency measures” in Tyrol

Tyrol’s governor Anton Mattle (ÖVP) did not agree with Valean and argued that Tyrol must defend itself with “emergency measures” in order to prevent a “traffic, environmental and health collapse”. “The European Commission should support this path in the sense of the Green Deal, instead of submitting to the fossil Italian transport policy,” he said. In addition, since taking office, he has made “constructive efforts to close ranks with our neighbors, especially with Bavaria and the entire European region of Tyrol-South Tyrol-Trentino,” he emphasized, referring to a joint declaration on the establishment of a slot system for transit -Truck.

The fact that “more transit trucks now drive over the Brenner than on all other Alpine crossings combined” and that truck journeys continue to increase contradicts “European traffic regulations and everything to which the European Union commits itself in the Green Deal”. “So we won’t find the solution to the transit problem on the road, but only on the rails,” said Mattle, who called for “harmonisation of the railway area” from the EU.

