Home » EU criticizes “unilateral measures” by Austria in transit
News

EU criticizes “unilateral measures” by Austria in transit

by admin
EU criticizes “unilateral measures” by Austria in transit

“Italy and Germany have been very constructive so far, Austria is not,” said Valean in a report before the Senate Environment and Transport Committee and the EU Policy Committee of the House of Representatives in Rome on measures against truck transit traffic in Tyrol.

“We are investing a lot in the Brenner Base Tunnel, but the work will not be completed soon. We have a problem with Austria, which is taking unilateral measures to prevent trucks from passing through. The government in Vienna justifies this on ecological grounds, but the Air quality has improved,” said the commissioner. “We don’t like Austria’s attitude. We’re trying to move things forward and we want to convince Austria to take a step back. We can’t waste any more time,” said Valean, who also met Italian Transport Minister Matteo Salvini (Lega) in Rome. Salvini had recently repeatedly asked the EU Commission to initiate infringement proceedings against Austria.

But there is still “a lot to do” in Italy, Valean said during the visit to Rome. “In Italy, the share of rail freight transport is only twelve percent compared to the European average of 17 percent.” She welcomed that since the introduction of high-speed rail competition in 2012, the number of cities benefiting from speed trains has increased from nine to 35. She also reiterated that the European Commission supports Italy’s plans to build a suspension bridge between Sicily and mainland Italy.

“Emergency measures” in Tyrol

Tyrol’s governor Anton Mattle (ÖVP) did not agree with Valean and argued that Tyrol must defend itself with “emergency measures” in order to prevent a “traffic, environmental and health collapse”. “The European Commission should support this path in the sense of the Green Deal, instead of submitting to the fossil Italian transport policy,” he said. In addition, since taking office, he has made “constructive efforts to close ranks with our neighbors, especially with Bavaria and the entire European region of Tyrol-South Tyrol-Trentino,” he emphasized, referring to a joint declaration on the establishment of a slot system for transit -Truck.

The fact that “more transit trucks now drive over the Brenner than on all other Alpine crossings combined” and that truck journeys continue to increase contradicts “European traffic regulations and everything to which the European Union commits itself in the Green Deal”. “So we won’t find the solution to the transit problem on the road, but only on the rails,” said Mattle, who called for “harmonisation of the railway area” from the EU.

See also  Cicpc rescued three adolescent victims of human trafficking

ePaper

Read e-paper now!

Read the daily updated ePaper edition of the OÖNachrichten – now flip through it digitally!

to the epaper

info By clicking on the icon you add the keyword to your topics.

info Click on the icon to open your “my topics” page. You have saved from 15 tags and need to remove tags.

info Click on the icon to remove the keyword from your topics.

Add the theme to your themes.

You may also like

Equities New York: Dow and Nasdaq start recovery...

Xi Jinping Meets with Vietnamese Prime Minister and...

Confrontation between the Army and the ELN in...

Northern Ireland raced away from the police in...

Today, 73 years have passed since the judicial...

Bus drivers transporting marijuana caches captured in Aguazul

Rewe boss Haraszti criticizes “government show summit”

Kmotrík also has a factory in Rostov, which...

Who is Dan Cohen, the activist who insulted...

The IDB and the World Bank drafted an...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy