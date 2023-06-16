EU decision: easy-to-change batteries become mandatory, iPhones and Macs are affected | News

Many manufacturers are facing greater challenges, because a previously common practice with integrated batteries will no longer be possible in the foreseeable future. Anyone who equips products such as smartphones or notebooks with batteries that cannot be replaced by the user has to go back to the drawing board – because the time for those concepts is running out. Almost unanimously (587:9), the EU Parliament passed a new directive after many years of investigations and negotiations. The package includes a whole range of measures, but the ban on permanently installed batteries stands out in particular. In the summary press release states: “Portable batteries must be designed in such a way that consumers can easily remove and replace them themselves”.

Gluing is no longer possible

There is also a definition of what is meant by “easily remove and replace”. This is when a battery pack can be removed and replaced without special tools or the use of heat to loosen connections. Longtime Mac users remember that this was standard in mobile devices more than a decade ago, but then gradually disappeared in favor of permanently glued components. With the iPhone or iPad, however, you have never been able to simply open a cover and then install a new battery. It will be interesting to see how Apple will comply with the regulations that will apply from 2027.

Recycling and documentation become mandatory

Other new regulations concern the recycling rate of materials used in rechargeable batteries. This is increasing continuously and will reach 80 percent (lithium) and 95 percent (cobalt, copper, lead, nickel) in 2031. In addition, the CO2 footprint of all “traction batteries” must be specified, including electric scooters and bicycles. It is emphasized that the legal framework should reflect the entire life cycle of battery-operated devices – from production to use and recycling.