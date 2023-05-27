EU has to buy less vaccine

The EU Commission has agreed with the vaccine manufacturer Biontech/Pfizer on changed conditions for the delivery of the corona vaccine. The EU countries will have to buy fewer vaccine doses in the future and have more time to buy new batches, as the Brussels authorities announced on Friday. The originally agreed doses could now be converted into optional orders, provided that the respective EU countries paid a fee for this. The EU Commission did not say how many fewer vaccine doses now have to be purchased.