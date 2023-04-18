EU legislative package: clear the way for serious climate protection



Huge majority for a decisive step forward: The climate protection laws passed in the EU Parliament are overdue. The question remains as to how social hardship can be cushioned.

A comment by Holger Beckmann, ARD studio Brussels

It is a crucial and overdue step. With today’s decision, the European Parliament paves the way for serious and effective climate protection. After all, the EU wants to be climate-neutral by 2050.







So far, she has been rather cautious with concrete steps in this direction. Think, for example, of the tussle over the ban on combustion engines. But now there is stricter and more extensive emissions trading.

More than pretty ornaments for Sunday speeches

This means that everyone who emits carbon dioxide into the environment will have to pay for it in the future. By purchasing pollution rights, so-called CO2 certificates. Although these papers have been traded for many years, since there were far too many certificates on the market, the emission of the greenhouse gas has so far been comparatively cheap to finance.

That has to change, that will change. This is what MEPs spoke out in Strasbourg today. Incidentally, with a very clear majority, which shows that climate protection is more to the parliamentarians than just a nice ornament for Sunday speeches. That’s good.

Emissions trading extended to buildings

In the future, shipping and air traffic will also have to pay for CO2, please – and emissions trading will also be extended to buildings throughout Europe. All this means that it will become more and more expensive to use fossil fuels in the future.

This benefits climate protection, but could overwhelm many people financially. A special EU fund is intended to help here, which primarily helps low-income households. One thing is already clear: this fund cannot do it alone.

When in doubt, a tightrope act

For their part, the member states will have to ensure social balance. Which in case of doubt is a tightrope act. So that price brakes on the consumption of fossil fuels do not involuntarily slow down climate protection at the same time. It can happen.

You can already see that in the state subsidies for energy prices after the Ukraine war. But it shouldn’t happen. Politically, this will not be an easy task. In order to save the climate and take people with you, it is unavoidable.