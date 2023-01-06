Home News EU, Meloni and Von der Leyen are working on a meeting in Rome on Monday
EU, Meloni and Von der Leyen are working on a meeting in Rome on Monday

On Monday 9 January, the president of the EU Commission Ursula von der Leyen will be in Rome for the launch of the book “Wisdom and audacity” which collects the speeches of the former president of the Eurochamber. “During von der Leyen’s visit you will meet Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and former Prime Minister Romano Prodi,” Commission spokesperson Dana Spinant announced.

“It is not easy to coordinate the agenda, but we are working on a meeting”, explained sources of the EU Commission, underlining how von der Leyen “has an interest” in meeting Meloni. The presentation of the volume edited by Claudio Sardo will be held at eleven at the Teatro Quirino and the presence, among others, of Romano Prodi and the secretary of the Pd Enrico Letta is expected. Von der Leyen, for agenda reasons, will leave the capital shortly after the event.

A tour of the European horizon in the space of a few days therefore for Giorgia Meloni who yesterday 5 January met with the German chancellor Olaf Scholz on the sidelines of the funeral of Joseph Ratzinger, and is therefore planning a face-to-face meeting with the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, scheduled for Monday. The conversation with Weber comes in the days in which there is once again talk of a dialogue between European Conservatives and Popular Conservatives in view of the 2024 European elections: an axis, that between the ECR and the EPP, which would overturn the traditional European balances based for years on the Popular dualism -Socialists. And that also agitates the Italian center-right, while the debate on the single party relaunched in recent days by Silvio Berlusconi is reopening. In the afternoon, Berlusconi himself announced that he had received a telephone call from Weber, who, according to the former prime minister, wanted to underline “the importance of FI within the EPP”.

But the issue of migrants remains in the foreground on the European table, and it is not excluded that the theme will be on the table at Monday’s meeting between Meloni and von der Leyen.

