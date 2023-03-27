© Reuters. An Italian flag and a European Union flag in Rome. REUTERS/Yara Nardi



BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Commission has ordered Italy to recover a 400 million euro loan granted to the airline Alitalia – predecessor of Ita Airways – as it considered illegal state aid.

This was announced by the EU antitrust authorities.

Italy granted the loan in 2019, two years after a €900m loan disbursed to keep Alitalia operational. The carrier has never refunded this money.

The European Commission, which acts as the EU’s competition authority, later ruled that both loans constituted illegal state aid.

“No private investor would have granted the loan to the company at the time and the loan gave Alitalia an unfair economic advantage over its competitors on domestic, European and global routes,” the Commission said in a statement.

Commission spokeswoman Arianna Podesta said the loan could be registered as a liability under Alitalia’s ongoing insolvency proceedings.

“The 400 million will be repaid by Alitalia within the limits of the proceeds obtained from the sale of the company’s assets and the value of any remaining assets that are not sold,” the spokeswoman said at the daily press conference.

In 2021, the Commission had ordered Alitalia to repay the illegitimate loan of 900 million euros.

“Ita’s exclusion from requests for repayment of the bridging loan to Alitalia is proof that we are right and will continue on this path. The conclusions of the EU Commissions were awaited and widely expected”, said Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti.

Successive governments have injected some 10 billion euros into Alitalia to keep it afloat over the last 14 years of the carrier’s life, despite heavy losses and mismanagement.

Ita was founded in 2020 and has not yet made a profit. The German company Lufthansa is negotiating with the government to acquire a 40% stake in the airline, with plans to take over the rest at a later stage.

