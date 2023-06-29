EU prepares exit proposal from Energy Charter Treaty over climate fears By Reuters

© Reuters. European Union flags outside the Commission headquarters in Brussels. March 1, 2023. REUTERS/Johanna Geron/File Photo

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Commission is preparing a proposal for EU countries to exit jointly from an international energy treaty, after some governments have already pledged to abandon the deal over climate concerns.

The 1998 Energy Charter Treaty, which has some 50 signatories including European Union countries, allows energy companies to sue governments over policies that hurt their investments – a scheme initially designed to support investment in the sector.

In recent years, however, it has been used to challenge the rules that require the closure of fossil fuel plants, raising the fears of some EU states that they believe it could constitute an obstacle to the fight against climate change.

A Commission spokesman told Reuters that legislative proposals for a coordinated EU exit would be presented “in the coming weeks” after member states – some of which are already planning to walk away from the deal – failed to agree on treaty reforms.

“In its current form, the treaty is not in line with EU investment policy and legislation and with EU energy and climate objectives,” the spokesperson said.

Pressure on Brussels to lead the EU’s exit from the treaty increased after Denmark, France, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland and Spain announced they would abandon it. Italy came out in 2016.

But the proposal is likely to be opposed by countries such as Cyprus, Hungary and Slovakia, which have said they prefer to stick with an updated version of the agreement.

