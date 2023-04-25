EU starts joint gas purchase

Energy companies in European Union (EU) countries are preparing for joint natural gas purchases with the new mechanism. The EU Commission announced that the first book-building process has been launched today, within the framework of the mechanism established for the joint gas purchase of European companies. Pointing out that with the application, the EU will negotiate better prices with international suppliers by using its common market power, so that the gas depots can be rebuilt in a coordinated and timely manner. […]

