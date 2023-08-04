EU stock markets slightly above parity after US data, close week negative By FinanciaLounge

©Reuters. EU stock exchanges just above parity after US data, close week negative

Signs of cooling coming from US labor market pushing dollar and euro higher above 1.10 as Fitch rating downgrade continues to weigh on risk aversion

The main European stock markets travel just above parity at the end of the week after a US data which signals the cooling of the labor market, creating just 187,000 new jobs against expectations pointing to 200,000. The effect was a weakening of the dollar, with the euro recovering 1.10, while Treasury yields fell to just below 4.1%. But the unemployment rate it drops again to 3.5% while wage tensions remain.

However, the main European markets aim to close the week with a loss of about 3 points with the downgrade the Fitch of the American credit rating which continues to weigh on risk aversion. Some support comes from the banks, after the good quarterly results published by Agricole and MPS, while the large shipping group Maersk is in sharp decline after a disappointing quarterly.

In Milan, the index it is substantially flat around 28,700 points. In addition to the good performance of Mps (BIT:) after a quarterly performance better than expected, one to be recorded You are holding (BIT:) up after beating expectations as it holds Saipem (BIT:) holds after the acquisition of important new offshore contracts in Europe. Technologists, on the other hand, continue to be under pressure after the disappointing results of Apple (NASDAQ:), with Stmicroelectronics declining. For Piazza Affari, the week marks a cumulative drop of around 2.5%.

On the tonic currency market theeuro which recovers above 1.10 against a dollar penalized by US data while the yields of the main government bonds move slightly down with the German still above 2.55 and the Italian BTP above 4.2%. In the market of commodity the price of oil recovers again with the trading slightly below 82 dollars and the traveling above $85.

