EU supplies around 224,000 artillery shells – DW – 08/12/2023

The EU has delivered just 223,800 shells since March as part of its plan to provide a million artillery shells – to support Ukraine in Russia’s war of aggression. As EU spokesman Peter Stano further announced, the member states have sent “tank guns, precision-guided long-range ammunition, mortar shells and 2,300 rockets of all kinds”.

The 27 EU members agreed in March to supply Ukraine with more ammunition and agreed on a €2 billion package of EU funds. This is intended to provide Ukraine with one million rounds of artillery ammunition within a year from stocks of individual states and joint orders from the EU.

With the current delivery, the EU countries are still far from their destination. For the second part of the delivery plan, the EU Defense Agency EDA is negotiating joint procurement contracts with European manufacturers for 155 mm howitzer grenades and rockets.

According to their own statements, Brussels and the EU countries have spent a total of around 20 billion euros on arms deliveries of all kinds to Ukraine since the Russian war of aggression began in February 2021.

White House open to F-16 training for Ukrainian pilots

The US is open to training Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets in the United States. If the capacity for such training is reached in Europe, the US could take over the training, says White House spokesman John Kirby. Washington is striving to advance education. The government in Kiev is demanding F-16 fighter jets from the western allies so that they can better defend themselves against the attacking Russian forces.

US Air Force F-16 fighter jets Image: Ahn Young-joon/AP Photo/picture alliance/dpa

Kyiv is working on grain export routes

Because of the blockade of the Black Sea ports by Russia, Ukraine is working intensively on developing alternative export routes for grain, according to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. “We are doing everything possible to ensure that Ukraine continues to be a guarantor of food security,” said Zelenskyy in his evening video address. The people of Ukraine also need access to world markets.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his video address Image: president.gov.ua

The President reported in Kiev that he had discussed the issue with the heads of the army, the secret service and the Navy, as well as government officials. Russia pulled out of the grain deal with Kiev in mid-July and withdrew its security guarantees for Ukrainian grain exports across the Black Sea.

Russian troops then tried to destroy the infrastructure for such exports with air raids on ports such as Odessa. Ukrainian ports on the Danube, through which an alternative route runs, were also attacked.

Belarus wants to contact the Polish government

Amid rising tensions between Poland and Belarus, Belarusian ruler Alexander Lukashenko has announced that he intends to establish contacts with Warsaw. “We have to talk to the Poles. I have instructed the prime minister to contact them,” Lukashenko said, according to the state news agency Belta. Both countries are neighbors and “you can’t choose your neighbors,” he added.

Poland transfers soldiers to the border with Belarus (July 8, 2023) Photo: 12 Brygada Zmechanizowana/Handout/REUTERS

On Thursday, the Polish government announced that it would send thousands of additional soldiers – a total of 10,000 – to the eastern border with Belarus as a “deterrent”. The NATO member Poland has repeatedly warned of a threat from Belarusian “provocations” and of dangers from the fighters of the Russian private army Wagner, who are now based there. Warsaw also accuses Belarus and Russia of increasingly organizing border crossings for migrants into the European Union in order to destabilize the region.

Poland reacted coolly to Lukashenko’s advance. There is a “very simple way” to improve relations between the two countries, said Deputy Foreign Minister Pawel Jablonski. Lukashenko just had to “stop attacking our border, release more than a thousand political prisoners” and “end this hate campaign, this hybrid war against Poland”.

