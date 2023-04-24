EU supports agrarian reform as pillar against drugs: Petro

Determined support for the Agrarian Reform policy in Colombia, as the best way to advance in the fight against drugs, the Government of the United States expressed to President Gustavo Petro, during his recent visit to that country.

“It is an issue that we discussed with the United States Government. They accepted that an effort be made here in the Agrarian Reform. I am absolutely convinced that the more agricultural production, the more possibilities for progress the peasant family has, the less drugs there will be in the country”, the Colombian President stated in a statement offered to ‘Colombia Hoy Radio’.

The Head of State recalled that, at the time, he opposed the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between the two countries, warning of the risks for national agricultural production.

In this regard, he indicated: “When the FTA was approved here in the United States, I came to oppose it, precisely with the thesis that if legal productions of agricultural products in Colombia disappeared because they could not compete, what was going to grow was the production of leaf of coca and cocaine. I think that was evidenced to date.”

“Therefore, the correction has to do with the growth of agricultural production in Colombia,” said President Petro.

During his visit to the United States, which took place last week, the President met with President Joe Biden and presented his Government’s progress on climate action, energy transition, Total Peace, Agrarian Reform and drug policy, among others.

In this sense, the Government of the United States pledged its full support to the Agrarian Reform policy of President Petro’s administration, which complies with the first point of the 2016 Peace Agreement.

These resources will allow the consolidation of a productive apparatus, with which the peasantry will have opportunities, alternatives and capacities, aimed at substituting crops for illicit use.

“With the US Government, in my opinion, the most important points have to do with the budget linkage of the United States with the agrarian reform in Colombia, with the search for a productive apparatus that in the field gives it capacities and opportunities for the peasantry. It seems to me that this is the best anti-drug policy and the best policy for social justice in the country”, stated President Petro.