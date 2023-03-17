Geopolitical News / MOBA –

With 496 votes in favour, 28 against and 13 abstentions, the European Parliament asked the Commission to suspend the support programs for the Ministries of Justice and the Interior of Tunisia. According to the MEPs, what they see as an authoritarian drift of President Kais Saied, which in the past resulted in the closure of Parliament in July 2021, reopened only with new elections only in January of this year, is of concern. Even more, MEPs said they were deeply “concerned about President Saied’s exploitation of Tunisia’s disastrous socio-economic situation to reverse the country’s historic democratic transition”, as well as “the ongoing repression against civil society in the country ”.

They then demanded the release of the director of the country’s main independent TV station, as well as former presidential candidate and deputy, Noureddine Boutar, according to the Euro MPs, “arrested by the anti-terrorism units for political reasons and unfounded accusations”.

The European Parliament therefore urged “to release all persons arbitrarily detained, including journalists, judges, lawyers, political activists and trade unionists and to respect freedom of expression and association and workers’ rights, in accordance with the Tunisian constitution and international treaties”.

MEPs also denounced President Saied’s “racist speech against sub-Saharan migrants and the attacks that followed”, although President Saied himself later firmly rejected these accusations, while announcing a series of measures including ” the provision of annual residence cards for students from African countries with the aim of facilitating their stay in Tunisia and allowing them to periodically renew their documents within adequate terms”. Saied had also decided to “extend the residence permit from three months to six months, and facilitate voluntary departures for those who wish to do so in a coordinated framework with the embassies and diplomatic representations of African countries in Tunisia”.