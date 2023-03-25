Home News EU: The combustion engine can stay – if it runs on e-fuels
News

by admin
The federal government has reached an agreement with the EU Commission in the conflict over the end of combustion engines. This was stated by Federal Transport Minister Volker Wissing (FDP) on Twitter. “The way is clear: Europe remains technology-neutral,” says Wissing. “Vehicles with combustion engines can also be newly registered after 2035 if they only fill up with CO2-neutral fuels.” Wissing submitted the proposal in Brussels on Thursday,

