EU. The European Parliament calls for the release of Navalny and Kara-Murza

by Enrico Oliari –

The European Parliament has once again called for the release of the Shakarov Prize Alexei Navalny, detained in a penal colony whose conditions are reportedly worsening due to the lack of adequate treatment and the ill-treatment suffered.

For the European Union, the Russian opponent is in prison for his hostile policies towards President Vladimir Putin, and in Western communication, the Kremlin is also allegedly responsible for the attempted poisoning in 2020.

In reality Navalny, who with his “Future Russia” party and his xenophobic and nationalist outings in the past is the furthest there can be from the European spirit (on Crimea he said that “it is not a ham sandwich that can be returned ”) was sentenced to three years in prison for embezzlement in the context of the “Ives Rocher” investigation for having pocketed $ 4.8 million of donations to the Anti-Corruption Foundation which he heads.

He has also previously been convicted of theft of timber (convicted by a business associate) and a number of political crimes, including organizing unauthorized demonstrations).

The European Parliament has also called for the release of other political opponents, including Russian-British journalist Vladimir Kara-Murza, sentenced according to MEPs to 25 years in prison for criticizing Vladimir Putin’s regime.

In the same non-legislative resolution, approved by 508 votes to 14 and 31 abstentions, the European Parliament called on the United Nations Human Rights Council to conduct an immediate investigation into the acts of inhuman detention, torture and murder of opponents politicians in Russia.