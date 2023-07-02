Home » EU warns of “unacceptable” risks of geoengineering
EU warns of “unacceptable” risks of geoengineering

The European Commission requested this Wednesday to hold a global debate on the dangers of geoengineering, stating that these types of interventions to mitigate climate change pose “unacceptable” risks and “unintended consequences”.

The executive body of the European Union reported that the deployment of technologies such as solar radiation modification (MRS) with which it is intended to cool the Earth’s surface to reduce the impact of global warming, carries potential dangers if carried out without the adequate knowledge.

“These technologies introduce new risks to people and ecosystems, while they could also increase power imbalances between nations, spark conflict, and raise a host of ethical, legal, governance, and political issues,” the document reads, warning that there are no rules to ensure that such techniques are deployed safely, and that any serious effort must involve the EU and the UN.

“No one should do experiments alone with our shared planet,” Frans Timmermans, head of Climate Policy for the European bloc, told a press conference, asking that any proposed experiment be “discussed in the right forum, at the highest international level.” .
controversial technology

Geoengineering has attracted increasing interest as countries fail to reduce greenhouse gas emissions fast enough to slow climate change. The techniques consist of directly removing CO2 emissions from the atmosphere.

However, the modification of solar radiation has aroused controversy in the international community. In an explanatory document, the European Commission noted that, in its current state of development, MRS “represents an unacceptable level of risk to humans and the environment.”

See also  Presidential elections and politics in Turkey: an unexpected outcome / Türkiye / Areas / Home

The American billionaire and philanthropist Bill Gates financed in 2021 a controversial experiment to artificially cool the planet, organized by a team of scientists from Harvard University in northern Sweden. The test consisted of pouring tons of non-toxic calcium carbonate powder into the atmosphere to block the sun’s rays.

However, the initiative was canceled due to fierce opposition from the indigenous Lappish people who inhabit the area and Swedish environmentalists who warned of the “catastrophic consequences” the project could have. with RT

