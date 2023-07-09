EU. Work in progress: the digitization of the management of EU funds is still a work in progress

(Photo: CC BY-SA 3.0 / Euseson).

Eca –

The European Commission and all bodies managing EU funds are having difficulties with digitisation. This is what emerges from an analysis published today by the European Court of Auditors. Progress has been made, but improving interoperability by aligning different IT systems and digital databases is proving particularly challenging. As the many bodies use different IT systems to manage EU funds, it is currently impossible to carry out large-scale tests which, in the Court’s view, would help protect the EU’s financial interests and make audits of EU spending more efficient. ‘EU.

Digitization is a strategic priority of the EU public administration. In the 2018 Digital Strategy, the European Commission set out the goal of becoming ‘truly digital’ by 2022. It then adopted a new Digital Strategy in mid-2022, with key actions to be completed by the end of 2024.

“Progress has been made, but some key actions have been delayed, the budget has been exceeded and digitization is still a work in progress,” said Laima Liucija Andrikienė, the ECA Member responsible for the analysis. “Many IT systems are used to manage operational expenditure from the EU budget and need to be aligned and streamlined if interoperability and transparency are to be improved. And it doesn’t help that EU law does not require all Member States and all management bodies to uniformly use common IT tools to protect EU spending”.

The Commission has digitized systems for making payments to Member States, such as those related to areas in agriculture. However, to manage cohesion and rural development funds, EU countries use a variety of different IT tools that are not typically integrated with EU systems. There is therefore no effective way to exchange useful information on beneficiaries of EU funds. The Commission provides an online portal with information on contractors and beneficiaries of EU funding under the programs it manages directly and indirectly. However, this portal does not contain information on either the ultimate beneficial owners or the final recipients of the funds when the money is managed by partner organizations or other authorities inside or outside the EU. In the Court’s view, transparency could be greatly improved, and the EU budget consequently protected, by introducing a unique identifier for policyholders and beneficiaries of EU funds, in order to be able to search across different instruments and systems.

Furthermore, e-procurement is not used uniformly by individual Member States. Furthermore, the transparent reporting on contractors and beneficiaries of agricultural and cohesion expenditure, submitted by Member States, is highly fragmented. There is a single data mining and risk assessment tool to access and analyze EU fund management data. The Commission has proposed making its use mandatory and extending transparency mechanisms to the management of all EU funding, but this would only take effect in the next programming period starting in 2028.

EU budget spending is divided into three main phases – preparation, implementation and reporting – and is governed by the EU’s Financial Regulation. Grants and procurement are the main means of implementing the EU budget and cover the majority of EU budget expenditure. All programs financed by the EU budget are managed in three management modes: direct management (by the Commission or other EU institutions/bodies); indirect management (by Commission partner organizations or other authorities inside or outside the EU) or shared management (jointly by the Commission and Member State authorities). For the purposes of the analysis, we examined all three of these management modes in specific policy areas.

The European Court of Auditors’ analysis 04/2023, entitled “Digitisation of the management of EU funds”, is available on the Court’s website (eca.europa.eu).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

