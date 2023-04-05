Through Resolution 1-00566 of 2023, the General Secretariat appointed Eudes De Jesus Zapata Sanjuan as regional director of SENA in Cesar, replacing Jesús Namen Chaparro, who had been asked to resign.

Zapata will be in charge of SENA for three months or while the new director is appointed.

Jesús Namen has been in office since April of 2021, when Governor Luis Alberto Monsalvo appointed him.

Zapata had been working as Mission coordinator at the National Learning Service and was one of the contestants when the past director was chosen.