Home » Eugen Korda: A few words in defense of Boris Kollár | Opinions | .a week
News

Eugen Korda: A few words in defense of Boris Kollár | Opinions | .a week

by admin
Eugen Korda: A few words in defense of Boris Kollár | Opinions | .a week

let’s face it, haven’t we ever wanted to shoot “a few well-aimed shots” at our partner or wife? Well, they had. And what is he worse? In these parts, it is so manly, especially when such a woman is said to threaten the life of your offspring. I mean, what kind of violence?

You can read the whole article if you buy a Digital subscription of .week. We now also offer the option to purchase joint access to .tježen and Denník N.

sign up to subscribe

If you found an error, write to [email protected].

See also  Alano, Bogana wears the sash: "Proud to be the mayor of all"

You may also like

Russia’s economy is not collapsing, but is on...

Friday Hadith: ((And who turns away from the...

From “La Dulzada” to caleña pots

We need young people for the professional representation

Mungyeong City, selected as a candidate site for...

Gustavo Petro surpasses Santos and Duque in trips...

Basketball Bundesliga: Telekom Baskets Bonn before upheaval –...

Santa Marta bets on the meeting and romance...

Where the 120 million euros are going

Prigozhin threatens to liquidate the Russian military command....

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy