Eugen Korda: Andrej Danko already knows who will be the new prime minister? | Opinions | .a week

with this statement he crowned his participation in two televised debates, in which, in addition to utter nonsense, he also presented what values ​​he professes and how he views the practical implementation of our foreign policy. For example, that he would go to Russia for negotiations if it did not threaten the security of Slovakia.

However, he seems to have somehow forgotten the fact that Slovakia is included among Russia’s enemies, so something fundamental would have to happen for Vladimir Putin to forgive us for our audacity to stand up to him and accept us back into his arms.

You can read the whole article if you buy a Digital subscription of .week. We now also offer the possibility to purchase joint access to .tježen and Denník N.

sign up to subscribe

If you found an error, write to web@tyzden.sk.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

