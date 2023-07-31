Eugen Korda: Donald and Robert | Opinions | .a week

it is more than certain that the former US president has never heard of Robert Fico. And even if he heard, it is unlikely that he would remember his name. It’s called “one ear in and one ear out.”

The chairman of Smer is exactly the opposite. Donald’s name must have entered his ear canal and lodged itself permanently in his brain. He too, just like his American role model, is fighting for his freedom and return to office. Not Donald from him, but he takes his example and inspiration from that American blond. While Donald has already been charged in some cases, Robert enjoys freedom thanks to the unprecedented affection of the Attorney General and deputies, and his indictment is in sight.

