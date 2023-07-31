Home » Eugen Korda: Donald and Robert | Opinions | .a week
News

Eugen Korda: Donald and Robert | Opinions | .a week

by admin
Eugen Korda: Donald and Robert | Opinions | .a week

it is more than certain that the former US president has never heard of Robert Fico. And even if he heard, it is unlikely that he would remember his name. It’s called “one ear in and one ear out.”

The chairman of Smer is exactly the opposite. Donald’s name must have entered his ear canal and lodged itself permanently in his brain. He too, just like his American role model, is fighting for his freedom and return to office. Not Donald from him, but he takes his example and inspiration from that American blond. While Donald has already been charged in some cases, Robert enjoys freedom thanks to the unprecedented affection of the Attorney General and deputies, and his indictment is in sight.

You can read the whole article if you buy a Digital subscription of .week. We now also offer the possibility to purchase joint access to .tježen and Denník N.

sign up to subscribe

If you found an error, write to web@tyzden.sk.

See also  Juventus against Inter, an Italian derby with the Cup final as a prize

You may also like

crooked winds blow

Declining cases of dementia in the region

Miami’s Trash Crisis Threatens Paradise for the Rich

If you don’t know what the special court...

Biden Authorizes $345 Million Worth of Weapons for...

Pay not to kill – El Diario

Elliott Wave Analysis: Summer rally in the DAX...

Archbishop of San Salvador confirms that the Constitution...

Hundreds of devotees gathered to receive the Patron...

Still going strong at 111 years old

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy