Home News Eugen Korda: Good, bad and ugly Slovakia | Opinions | .a week
News

Eugen Korda: Good, bad and ugly Slovakia | Opinions | .a week

by admin
Eugen Korda: Good, bad and ugly Slovakia | Opinions | .a week

if I were to assign a word from the title of this excellent film to the current Mrs. President, who convinced 18.3 percent of respondents in the survey, it would undoubtedly be the first word. She is a good president, a good mother and a good person. That’s how I know her. Sure, it’s not without its faults, but who doesn’t?

Less pleasing is the crowd of people who have positioned themselves behind her at a relatively large distance.

Six percent Peter Pellegrini is neither good, nor quite bad, and certainly not ugly. I mean, as for whom. However, she has one great ability to maneuver in her statements better than Petra Vlhová is able to zigzag between slalom goals. Many people like it, and his successful campaign for the prime minister’s seat was even noticed by the German chancellor and even granted him a kind of indulgence and prime ministerial anointing at a joint meeting.

You can read the whole article if you buy a Digital subscription of .week. We now also offer the possibility to purchase joint access to .tježen and Denník N.

sign up to subscribe

If you found an error, write to [email protected]

See also  Gentiloni: "On Pnrr open to changes on investments, but on inflexible reforms"

You may also like

Mexico: Festival canceled due to high levels of...

Water shortage in the south… Is the water...

Cases of domestic violence have increased in Tunjuelito

Li Keqiang mentioned “stability” more than 30 times...

Q&A session with the developers: ship modeling and...

The collapse of United is not professional –...

John Córdoba scored a goal in Russia

AI as a new defense against cyber fraud

Sudan and Ethiopia agree to address issues of...

The luxurious expenses of Nicolás Petro in aesthetics,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy