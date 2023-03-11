now there was an opportunity for them to finish their military careers with dignity, in real combat, and help a nation struggling for its survival. However, there is a catch. Promises are easy to make, but probably nothing will come of the gift. The acting prime minister somehow did not realize that he was promising the president of Ukraine something that he would not be able to fulfill.

Robert Fico immediately seized the opportunity and declared that this is not the case and that this government can only shine and heat but in no case can decide on important issues. He just somehow forgot to say that not at all about those who somehow help Ukraine. It would be interesting to see what he would say if Eduard Heger decided to donate planes to the Russian Federation.