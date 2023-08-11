Eugen Korda: The police should not be guided by the candidate lists of political parties during the investigation | Opinions | .a week

even if the preferences of Fico’s child (the Smer party) jumped up immediately, is that a reason for the police not to act when they should act, when they think it’s right, regardless of whether the elections are coming up or not? A good police force is not supposed to be there to calculate how voters will vote and hunt down goons accordingly. We already had that here. For Mečiar, partly also for Dzurinda.

We have seen this kind of police behavior here day in and day out during the several years of Robert Fico’s rule. It is enough to remember the tax extortion of ex-president Andrej Kiska, who refused to install the then Prime Minister Robert Fico as the President of the Constitutional Court of the Slovak Republic. He paid for it, and despite two investigators refusing to charge him, a third was eventually found and he did. Kiska is being dragged around the courts to this day.

You can read the whole article if you buy a Digital subscription of .week. We now also offer the possibility to purchase joint access to .tježen and Denník N.

sign up to subscribe

If you found an error, write to web@tyzden.sk.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

