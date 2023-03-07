Home News Eugen Korda: What awaits us and will not pass or Who should know about it? | Opinions | .a week
News

Eugen Korda: What awaits us and will not pass or Who should know about it? | Opinions | .a week

by admin
Eugen Korda: What awaits us and will not pass or Who should know about it? | Opinions | .a week

General Mack’s civil democrats are waiting for someone to help them, Nicholson’s “Zelovoc” is in a similar situation, and the Hungarian Forum of former Minister of Agriculture Zsolt Simon is also desperately looking for a partner. OĽaNO offers its sting to our Hungarians and sends letters full of love and understanding to the Alliance.

At the press conference of the new Democrats party, which was formed just a few hours before its start, one of the rank-and-file members told me with a smile that, without making any effort, he gradually became a member of three parties within a few days – Spolu, Modrá coalition and Democrats. Apparently, he only hopes that the saying “until the third is all good” will be valid and the party will end at this number, because even he himself doesn’t know who he really is anymore.

“Fortunately, there are parties here who haven’t quite lost their common sense and aren’t going headlong into any marriages.”

You can read the whole article if you buy a Digital subscription of .week. We now also offer the possibility to purchase joint access to .tježen and Denník N.

sign up to subscribe

If you found an error, write to [email protected]

See also  Xiamen Gulangyu Scenic Area Reopened: Overcoming the Current Difficulties and Rejuvenating Time | Gulangyu | Xiamen City | Covid-19

You may also like

In 292 projects – Stadtgesellschaft builds 3.4% cheaper...

Bangladesh Dhaka commercial building explosion… At least 18...

UNAD denies accusations of alleged corruption and irregularities

Video: France: Violence during protests against controversial pension...

Peru shone during its participation in the ANATO...

A case for the Bundeswehr special fund? Navy...

Ex-police officer Kalavský commented on the accusations. It...

So far Santa Marta has not been affected...

Anyone who counts calories has already miscalculated

Contribute to the strength of the CPPCC in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy