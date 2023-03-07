General Mack’s civil democrats are waiting for someone to help them, Nicholson’s “Zelovoc” is in a similar situation, and the Hungarian Forum of former Minister of Agriculture Zsolt Simon is also desperately looking for a partner. OĽaNO offers its sting to our Hungarians and sends letters full of love and understanding to the Alliance.

At the press conference of the new Democrats party, which was formed just a few hours before its start, one of the rank-and-file members told me with a smile that, without making any effort, he gradually became a member of three parties within a few days – Spolu, Modrá coalition and Democrats. Apparently, he only hopes that the saying “until the third is all good” will be valid and the party will end at this number, because even he himself doesn’t know who he really is anymore.

“Fortunately, there are parties here who haven’t quite lost their common sense and aren’t going headlong into any marriages.”